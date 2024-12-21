Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Man-made products could be storing 8.4 bn tonnes of carbon: Study

Man-made products could be storing 8.4 bn tonnes of carbon: Study

Researchers added that the carbon locked up in the 'technosphere' has a huge potential to add to greenhouse gas emissions

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change
Buildings and infrastructure were found to account for the highest stored amounts of fossil carbon. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

About 8.4 billion tonnes of carbon is estimated to have been accumulated and stored in long-lasting products from around the world made by humans, such as plastics and buildings, between 1995 and 2019, according to a study.

Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands said this 'fossil carbon' added to the 'technosphere' -- the sum of all human-made objects, both in use and discarded -- equals around 93 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions from around the world in 2019.

They added that the carbon locked up in the 'technosphere' has a huge potential to add to greenhouse gas emissions.

Increasing the lifetime of products and recycling rates are two ways to reduce the amount of fossil carbon entering waste streams, the researchers suggested.

"Over these 25 years (1995-2019), 8.4 billion tons of fossil carbon have accumulated, with approximately 0.4 billion tons added each year, with a huge potential for further contribution to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions," the authors wrote in the study published in the journal Cell Reports Sustainability.

Ecological economist and senior author Klaus Hubacek, University of Groningen, said, "We have accumulated more carbon in human-made stuff on the planet than there is carbon in the natural world, but we completely overlook it, and those stocks get bigger and bigger."  "The message is to look at stocks rather than just flows," Hubacek said.

To estimate these stocks, the researchers used publicly available data on inputs and outputs of material from different economic sectors for 2011 -- the only year for which such data exists at the global level.

Also Read

Microplastics found in blood, linked to heart disease & stroke risks: Study

No agreement yet on plastic pollution treaty; talks to resume in 2025

Indian govt opposes regulating production of primary plastic polymers

Microplastic pollution is everywhere even in exhaled breath of dolphins

India should come up with bio-plastics policy with govt support: Report

The team then calculated the amount of carbon flowing in and out of the sectors by using the average carbon content of different products. For example, plastics are estimated to contain 74 per cent fossil carbon on average.

The analysis considered not only final products such as durable plastics and bitumen (used in roads) but also fossil carbon-based feedstocks that are used as intermediate products in different industries, the researchers said.

They found that in 2011, nine per cent of fossil carbon was accumulated in long-lasting products within the technosphere -- and if this were to be emitted as the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, it would roughly equal the European Union's emissions that year (3.7 gigatonnes vs. 3.8 gigatonnes).

Further, buildings and infrastructure were found to account for the highest stored amounts of fossil carbon (34 per cent).

In terms of the type of products, rubber and plastic products accounted for 30 per cent of the accumulated fossil carbon, followed by bitumen (24 per cent), and machinery and equipment (16 per cent), the researchers found.

The 2011 figures were extrapolated to estimate how much fossil carbon flowed into the technosphere between 1995 and 2019, using monetary data during the time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WhatsApp wins major legal case against Pegasus spyware maker NSO

Crypto companies Kraken, Ripple, Ondo donate to Trump's inauguration

Senate approves 235th judge of Biden's term, beating Trump's tally

Over 2 million people remain trapped in Gaza's dire conditions: UNRWA

Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering, says UNRWA

Topics :Plasticsgreen buildingsCarbon emissionspollution

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story