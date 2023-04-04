Home / World News / McKinsey shutting down restructuring business, reported Wall Street Journal

McKinsey shutting down restructuring business, reported Wall Street Journal

Some partners in the restructuring unit, called McKinsey RTS, were laid off and others are being absorbed into other practices, the report added

Reuters
McKinsey shutting down restructuring business, reported Wall Street Journal

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Consulting firm McKinsey & Co is shutting down its corporate restructuring practice, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some partners in the restructuring unit, called McKinsey RTS, were laid off and others are being absorbed into other practices, the report added.
 
McKinsey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.
 
The closure was announced internally and follows numerous lawsuits and government investigations concerning McKinsey's work advising troubled borrowers, according to the report.
 
In October, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear McKinsey's bid to escape a lawsuit by retired turnaround specialist Jay Alix. Alix had accused the firm of concealing potential conflicts when seeking permission from bankruptcy courts to perform lucrative work on corporate restructurings.
 
In November 2021, an affiliate of the consulting firm had also agreed to pay $18 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for compliance failures in handling non-public information.

Topics :McKinsey & CompanyUnited States

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Also Read

McKinsey plans to cut about 2K jobs in one of its biggest rounds of layoffs

Wealth of prosperous Asians to reach $4.7 trillion by 2026: McKinsey report

McKinsey to kickstart layoffs this week, 1,400 jobs cuts likely: Bloomberg

McKinsey lists 10 steps to decarbonise India while pursuing economic growth

McKinsey: A profile in amorality

US is providing Ukraine with $2.6 billion in military aid as war rages

Twitter has not revoked legacy verified blue tick from most accounts

Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Ex-US Prez Trump arrives at Manhattan court to face criminal charges

Credit Suisse shareholders upbraided failures as chairman apologises

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story