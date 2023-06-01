Meet with V-P, 16-course meal: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's China diary

Billionaire Arnault plans China visit on the heels of Musk, Dimon
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault intends to visit China this month after the country reopened following lockdowns that hampered luxury sales in one of the world’s biggest consumer markets, according to sources. Recently JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon and Tesla boss Elon Musk had visited the country.
Twitter boss stays away from platform for longest in a year
Elon Musk, a prolific presence on Twitter and owner of the social media platform, didn’t send any tweets while he was in China. Up till the early hours of May 30, Musk had tweeted every day in 2023 — often multiple times. His silence in China marks the longest hiatus from the platform since June 2022.