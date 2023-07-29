Home / World News / Mega Millions jackpot now $940 million after months without a big winner

Mega Millions jackpot now $940 million after months without a big winner

The estimated USD 940 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18

AP Washington
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 7:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game.

The estimated $940 million prize has been building since someone last matched all six numbers and won the jackpot April 18. Since then, there have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The jackpot is now the eighth-largest ever in the U.S. It comes a little over a week after someone in Los Angeles won a $1.08 billion Powerball prize that ranked as the sixth-largest in U.S. history. It's still a mystery who won that prize.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

The $940 million prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity with annual payments over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $472.5 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Also Read

Kerala sanitation workers pool money to buy lottery ticket, win Rs 10 cr

4 million apply for tickets for Paris Olympics in lottery: Report

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

Punjab Police launches operation against illegal lottery, gambling

Biden to host leaders of Japan, Korea for August summit at Camp David

Soldiers declare Niger general as head of state after he leads a coup

Body found in river linked to Indian, Romanian migrants' death: Canada

Saudi Arabia to build Pakistan's largest oil refinery at $10 billion

Donald Trump faces fresh charges over footage in Mar-a-Lago probe

Topics :lotterylottery ticketsMega Millions jackpot

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story