Home / World News / Donald Trump faces fresh charges over footage in Mar-a-Lago probe

Donald Trump faces fresh charges over footage in Mar-a-Lago probe

Trump had recently announced he had received notice that he was a target in that probe. He has pleaded not guilty in the Florida case and faces a trial on May 20

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump was hit with new obstruction charges in the criminal case over his handling of classified documents, including allegations that he and two employees attempted to delete surveillance video footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year.
 
In the latest indictment announced, prosecutors accused Trump of directing employees to erase footage of a storage room where the documents were kept, days after his lawyers received a subpoena for any such recordings. In addition to Trump’s personal valet, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, the new charges added a third defendant to the criminal case,  Trump maintenance worker Carlos de Oliveira. De Oliveira referred Trump as the “boss” and allegedly told employees that “the boss” wanted a server with camera footage deleted. It wasn’t clear if those recordings were actually erased.
 
It includes one additional count accusing Trump of willful retention of national defense information, referring to a “plan of attack” document he showed and described in a meeting at his Bedminister Golf Club in New Jersey. 
 
In a recording quoted, Trump allegedly jokes with the people around him about how he could have declassified the document when he was president, but “Now I can’t.”
 
Prosecutors secured the latest indictment against Trump as other members of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office pressed ahead with a separate investigation into efforts by Trump and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election. 
 
Trump had recently announced he had received notice that he was a target in that probe. He has pleaded not guilty in the Florida case and faces a trial on May 20.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Donald Trump's valet set for arraignment in classified documents case

Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright, seeks $50 mn

US annual inflation slows in June; labour costs cool in second quarter

Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as over half of users leave app

Russian President Putin says ready for talks, but Kyiv refusing to join

Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US, parking brakes turn on unexpectedly

Hottest July ever signals 'era of global boiling has arrived': UN chief

Topics :Donald Trump

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story