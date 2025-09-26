Meta to launch ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscriptions in UK

Meta Platforms said on Friday it would offer an ad-free subscription option to Facebook and Instagram users in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks.

The move will give users a choice between paying a monthly fee or continuing to use the services for free with targeted advertising, a model that has faced increasing scrutiny from European regulators.

The subscriptions, priced at 2.99 pounds ($3.99) a month on the web and 3.99 pounds on iOS and Android, reflect similar offerings Meta has rolled out in the European Union to comply with data privacy rules.

The latest announcement comes after the country's data protection authority raised concerns about how platforms handle personal information for advertising.