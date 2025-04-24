Michelle Obama reveals reason for skipping Donald Trump's inauguration

Michelle Obama, former first lady of the US, has revealed the actual reason for her absence from President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 this year.

Michelle, in a new episode of her podcast, 'IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson', revealed the reason for her absence and stated that she decided to skip it because it was the "best decision for her".

In the episode titled 'You need to learn to say no (even to an inauguration)', she revealed that her decision not to attend Trump's inauguration was met with ridicule and criticism, simply because people were unwilling to believe that she said no for any other reason. Instead, many assumed that it was because her marriage to Barack Obama was "falling apart", she said.

Michelle revealed that she "tricked herself" into not going with a simple statement - "not having anything to wear". Elaborating on it further, she noted that she is always prepared for all sorts of events. Even when she is travelling, she travels with clothes just in case. However, in this case, she was unwilling to go and therefore informed her team that she did not want to have a dress ready for the event.

According to Michelle, the only reason she skipped the inauguration was because it "felt right to her".

A statement was issued earlier this year by the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama, which confirmed the latter's absence from Trump's inauguration ceremony. Despite her absence, Barack Obama, along with former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, attended Donald Trump's inauguration.

In a different podcast earlier this month, Michelle addressed the rumours around her marriage. "The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no', for the most part, people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK.' That’s the thing that we as women, I think, struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” she said.

Michelle Obama's remarks come days after her husband and former President revealed how his presidency affected the couple's marriage