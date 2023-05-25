Home / World News / Microsoft backed OpenAI closes $175 mn fund to empower other AI startups

Microsoft backed OpenAI closes $175 mn fund to empower other AI startups

Sam Altman-run OpenAI has closed a $175 million investment fund focused on empowering other AI startups, with backing from Microsoft and other investors.

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft backed OpenAI closes $175 mn fund to empower other AI startups

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sam Altman-run OpenAI has closed a $175 million investment fund focused on empowering other AI startups, with backing from Microsoft and other investors.

The Information reported first about the fund-raise, citing a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

The company had earlier said it would put $100 million into the startup fund.

However, the SEC filings show that the fund, called OpenAI Startup Fund I, is bigger than initially expected and is 75 per cent higher than the original plan, the report mentioned.

Representatives for OpenAI did not immediately respond to the report.

The fund, managed by OpenAI CEO Altman and COO Brad Lightcap, raised the money from 14 investors, according to the filing.

OpenAI has already been investing in AI startups for some time.

In recent months, ChatGPT and GPT-4 have become a rage worldwide.

OpenAI recently closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27-$29 billion, according to the reports.

Altman has "privately suggested OpenAI may try to raise as much as $100 billion in the coming years to achieve its aim of developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) that is advanced enough to improve its own capabilities".

OpenAI in February this year launched the new subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, that is available for $20 a month.

--IANS

na/ksk/

Also Read

After ChatGPT, Sam Altman looks to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO tells US lawmakers

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposes licences for building AI to US Congress

OpenAI CEO plans expansion in Japan after meeting PM Fumio Kishida

Elon Musk tried to take over OpenAI in 2018, but failed, says report

UK to disallow some international students from bringing families

Stocks of Chinese pharma cos spike amid sharp increase in Covid cases

Germany's GDP shrinks by 0.3% in first quarter, puts economy into recession

Indian-origin youth accused of ramming truck into barriers near White House

First Citizens-owned Silicon Valley Bank to lays off about 500 employees

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftstart- ups

First Published: May 25 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story