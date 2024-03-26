Home / World News / Microsoft Bing chief to exit role after Mustafa Suleyman named AI leader

Microsoft Bing chief to exit role after Mustafa Suleyman named AI leader

Parakhin, who had been chief executive officer for advertising and web services, will report to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott while searching for his next role

Mustafa Suleyman Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Dina Bass


Microsoft Corp.’s Mikhail Parakhin, head of the company’s Bing search engine and advertising businesses, will exit those roles and look for a new position, a week after the software giant named Mustafa Suleyman to oversee consumer artificial intelligence work and asked Parakhin to report to him.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Parakhin, who had been chief executive officer for advertising and web services, will report to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott while searching for his next role, Microsoft said. Parakhin also oversaw some parts of the company’s Windows software business. That work will be shifted to Pavan Davuluri, who had been overseeing hardware and the rest of Windows. Davuluri will now run all of Windows and Surface hardware, reporting to Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha, who disclosed the changes in a staff email Monday.

Jha’s email and a spokesperson didn’t specify if Parakhin was likely to leave Microsoft or take a new role within the company.

Parakhin’s exit from a core part of the company’s consumer AI products marks the first shuffle stemming from CEO Satya Nadella’s move last week to install Suleyman, a co-founder of AI researcher DeepMind, as head of a unified push in the space.

The move illustrated Nadella’s impatience with his team’s efforts, two people familiar with his thinking said last week. Over the past year, Microsoft has baked AI into the Bing search engine, Windows, Office and other products, creating various digital assistants under the brand Copilot. Yet Bing has made few gains against search market leader Google, and other products remain works in progress.

The Verge reported earlier on the management changes. 

Also Read

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

Microsoft brings 'Deep Search' to Bing: Know what it is and how it works

What did Satya Nadella do during the India-New Zealand semi-final match?

Adopt AI, don't sit on sidelines: Microsoft's Satya Nadella to CEOs

Matthew Perry aka Chandler death: All about this popular Friends character

Early warning on Moscow attack validates US strategy on ISIS-K: White House

Donald Trump to face jurors in April before facing US voters in November

US, UK accuse China of broad cyberattacks, British voter data theft

Republican donors sought to help fund Trump bond in civil fraud case

Co-founder Adam Neumann bids over $500 million to buy back WeWork

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Satya NadellaMicrosoft BingGoogle search enginesearch enginesGoogle IndiaMicrosoft CEO Satya NadellaSundar Pichai

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story