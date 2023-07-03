Home / World News / Microsoft faces EU antitrust probe after remedies fall short: Report

Microsoft faces EU antitrust probe after remedies fall short: Report

Slack alleged that its rival had unfairly integrated workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft is likely to face an EU antitrust investigation in the coming months after remedy discussions with the EU watchdog to avert such a move appear to have hit a roadblock, people familiar with the matter said.
 
Microsoft, which has been fined 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the previous decade for practices in breach of EU competition rules, including tying or bundling two or more products together, found itself in the EU crosshairs after a complaint by Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack in 2020.
 
Microsoft added Teams to Office 365 in 2017 for free, with the app eventually replacing Skype for Business.
 
Slack alleged that its rival had unfairly integrated workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product.
 
Microsoft kicked off talks with the European Commission last year in a bid to stave off an investigation. It recently offered to cut the price of its Office product without its Teams app.
 
The European Commission has been seeking a deeper price cut than that offered by the U.S. software giant, the people said.
The EU executive declined to comment.
 
A Microsoft spokesperson said: "We continue to engage cooperatively with the Commission in its investigation and are open to pragmatic solutions that address its concerns and serve customers well."
 
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
 
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

Also Read

Teams, Outlook down for thousands in India; Microsoft says probe underway

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office to avoid antitrust probe

Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android gets new features with Update 3: Details

Rolling out 'Avatars' for Teams in public preview, says Microsoft

Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order

Pakistan registers 79% spike in terror attacks in 2023 so far: Think-tank

Int'l centre opens to help hold Russian leadership accountable for Ukraine

UK trade minister Huddleston to unveil green partnerships on Kolkata visit

World Bank, WTO chiefs seek to reignite services trade negotiations

UN chief urges maritime nations to chart net zero shipping emissions plan

Topics :MicrosoftSkypeMicrosoft OSEuropean UnionEU antitrust regulators

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story