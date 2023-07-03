Home / World News / UN chief urges maritime nations to chart net zero shipping emissions plan

UN chief urges maritime nations to chart net zero shipping emissions plan

Shipping, which accounts for almost 3% of global emissions, will be vital, Guterres said

AP London
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The head of the United Nations called Monday for maritime nations to agree on a course for the shipping industry to reduce its climate-harming emissions to net zero by the middle of the century at the latest.

The appeal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres came at the start of a meeting of the International Maritime Organisation in London that's seen as key for helping achieve the international goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

Shipping, which accounts for almost 3 per cent of global emissions, will be vital, Guterres said.

He urged delegates to agree a new greenhouse gas strategy for shipping that includes ambitious science-based targets starting in 2030 both on absolute emissions reductions and the use of clean fuels.

The IMO's current target is for the shipping industry to cut its emissions by at least half from 2008 to 2050.

Guterres said the new targets should include all greenhouse gas emissions caused by the industry and backed the idea of introducing a carbon price for shipping.

Campaigners have suggested that funds generated from a levy on emissions could be used to help poor nations tackle climate change, though the industry wants the money to go toward the development of clean technologies.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

German Chancellor reaffirms goal of attaining climate neutrality by 2045

Residual emissions to be tackled to meet net-zero goal in 2050: Study

India asks rich nations to intensity emission cuts at G7 ministers' meeting

CMAI inks pact with AREAS for exchange of knowledge on policy, innovation

July Supermoon 2023: Timing of much-awaited lunar event in India today

Extremist Khalistani ideology not good for India or partner countries: EAM

Turmoil in France continues as grandmother of slain teen calls for peace

Israel launches major operation in West Bank, at least seven killed

French rioting appears to slow on 6th night after teen's death in Paris

Topics :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterrescoastal shippingCarbon emissions

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story