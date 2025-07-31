Microsoft's annual cloud revenue hits $75 bn, profit beats expectations

Microsoft said Wednesday that annual revenue for its flagship cloud computing platform rose 34 per cent to $75 billion.

The Azure cloud business has been a centrepiece of Microsoft's efforts to shift its focus to artificial intelligence.

The software giant said its fiscal fourth-quarter profit was $34.3 billion, or $3.65 per share, beating analyst expectations for $3.37 per share.

It posted revenue of $76.4 billion in the April-June period, up 18 per cent from last year. Analysts polled by FactSet Research had been looking for revenue of $73.86 billion.

Microsoft has announced layoffs of about 15,000 workers this year even as its profits have soared.