Militants attack govt offices in Balochistan; 2 terrorists, teen dead

Heavily-armed militants attacked government offices and a bank in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing a boy and wounding seven civilians, officials said.

The militants targeted local administration offices and the bank building in Mastung district in the restive province.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, militants launched the armed attack and the security forces responded to it.

The paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC), Counter Terrorism Department and Levies personnel cordoned off the site and surrounded the terrorists.

Two terrorists were killed and three others injured in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, Rind said on X.