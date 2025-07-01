Home / World News / Militants attack govt offices in Balochistan; 2 terrorists, teen dead

Militants attack govt offices in Balochistan; 2 terrorists, teen dead

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, militants launched the armed attack and the security forces responded to it

Pakistan terrorist
Two terrorists were killed and three others injured in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, Rind said on X. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavily-armed militants attacked government offices and a bank in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Tuesday, killing a boy and wounding seven civilians, officials said.

The militants targeted local administration offices and the bank building in Mastung district in the restive province.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, militants launched the armed attack and the security forces responded to it.

The paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC), Counter Terrorism Department and Levies personnel cordoned off the site and surrounded the terrorists.

Two terrorists were killed and three others injured in the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, Rind said on X.

He also said that a 16-year-old child was killed and seven people were injured in the firing by militants.

He said a full-scale operation is underway against the militants present in the area. Intelligence-based action is being taken to protect the citizens and arrest the terrorists, he said.

He alleged that militants were affiliated with a proxy group linked to India.

In the past, India has rejected such allegations and slammed Pakistan for attempting to blame it for attacks in the country.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, has been in the grip of low-level violence for the last two decades. Ethnic Baloch groups involved in armed struggle accuse the federal government of exploiting the mineral wealth of the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia considers stake sale in $25 billion Turkish nuclear power plant

India-US trade deal to be finalised soon: White House Press Secretary

Elon Musk threatens new political party if GOP backs Trump's policy Bill

Dalai Lama nears 90th birthday: Who will choose the next Buddhist leader?

Frequent shocks to economy make inflation more unpredictable: ECB chief

Topics :Militantmilitants attackBalochistanPakistan

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story