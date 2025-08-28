Navarro calls Ukraine conflict 'Modi's war', links tariffs to Russian oil

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has intensified his criticism of India’s oil policy, accusing New Delhi of directly funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and dubbing the conflict “Modi’s war”. Speaking to Bloomberg Television on Wednesday (local time), he claimed India is profiting from discounted Russian crude while hurting the US economy.

“I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,” Navarro said, escalating tensions between the US and India.

His comments came just hours after the second tranche of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports came into effect, taking the total US tariff rate on India to 50 per cent—the highest in the world alongside Brazil.

Navarro: ‘India can get 25% off tomorrow’ Navarro suggested that tariff relief was directly linked to India’s oil decisions. “It’s real easy. India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to feed the war machine,” he said. ALSO READ: Trump's 50% India tariffs kick in; here's a list of countries hit by duties He accused New Delhi of defiance in the face of US concerns. “What’s troubling to me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, ‘Oh, it’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want,’” he said. “India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world, OK? Act like one.”

Not the first attack: Navarro had earlier called India ‘laundromat’ for Kremlin This is not Navarro’s first attack on India’s crude import strategy. On August 21, he described India as the “maharaja of tariffs” and called it a “laundromat for the Kremlin”, claiming that Indian refiners were profiting while American consumers were losing out. In an interview with PBS News, he said, “India doesn’t appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed… They don’t need the oil. It’s a refining profiteering scheme. I love India. Modi is a great leader, but please, India, look at your role in the global economy.”

Trump doubles India tariffs, excludes China President Donald Trump’s administration has added another 25 per cent duty on Indian goods, announced on August 6, doubling India’s total US tariff exposure. Navarro and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have both accused India of exploiting global sanctions on Russia for financial gain. Ironically, China remains Russia’s largest oil buyer, but has not faced similar sanctions or tariff escalations, with the Trump administration reportedly taking a softer line on Beijing amid its broader trade dispute. India defends oil imports as matter of national interest India has termed the tariff hike “unjustified” and defended its Russian oil imports as essential for its energy security and economic stability.