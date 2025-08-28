George Soros should be charged over 'violent protests', says Trump

By Erik Larson

President Donald Trump said that philanthropist George Soros and his son should be charged with racketeering for allegedly supporting violent protests “and much more,” without citing any evidence.

Trump made the remark Wednesday in a social-media post that did not elaborate on whether Soros is being investigated, or specify which protests or which son he was referring to.

Alex Soros, one of the billionaire's sons, chairs the board of directors of the Open Society Foundations, which was founded by George Soros and is one of the world's biggest and most influential philanthropies. Alex Soros has been a vocal supporter of some Democrats and a target of right-wing critics.

Trump's post included a warning for the 95-year-old Soros, who supports left-leaning causes: "Be careful, we're watching you!" The Open Society Foundations issued a statement calling the accusations "outrageous and false" and denying any support or funding of violent protests. "Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world," the group said. "We stand for fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, including the rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy." Trump's post comes as the White House is stepping up a campaign of retribution against some of the president's fiercest critics, leading to claims that the president is improperly weaponizing law enforcement. Earlier this month, FBI agents searched the home of John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, while a top housing officials accused Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud, promoting Trump to attempt to fire her. Cook has said she'll sue to protect her job.

"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," Trump said in his post. "We're not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to "BREATHE," and be FREE." Trump has had problems of his own with violent protests, including the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters assaulted the building in a failed effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president. Trump was hit with a sprawling criminal case over his effort to overturn the 2020 election, though the charges were dropped after he won the 2024 election.