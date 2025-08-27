Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Trump's 50% India tariffs kick in; here's a list of countries hit by duties

Trump's 50% India tariffs kick in; here's a list of countries hit by duties

The US has hit India with steep tariffs, with two 25% tranches in August, making it one of the most heavily tariffed nations among emerging markets, along with Brazil

File image of US President Donald Trump | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

US President Donald Trump’s additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect on Wednesday. The additional tariffs have raised India’s total tariff rate to 50 per cent, making it one of the top countries hit with such a high tariff rate. The additional tariffs were imposed for India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil, especially at a time when the US is trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, amid its ongoing conflict, which has now entered its fourth year.
 
The first tranche of 25 per cent tariffs on India came into effect on August 6 after negotiations between Washington and New Delhi stalled. In April, Trump imposed 'sweeping tariffs' of 26 per cent on India. Trump’s adviser, Peter Navarro, and members of his administration, on several occasions, have accused India of being a “maharaj of tariffs”, claiming that New Delhi has one of the highest tariff rates. 
 
 
     As Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on India comes into effect today, here’s a list of the countries that have been hit by US tariffs: 
 

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

