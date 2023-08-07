Home / World News / Monsoon Session: RS takes up Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Monsoon Session: RS takes up Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi.

Amit Shah moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for passage in the House after opposition members moved a resolution disapproving the ordinance brought by the government in May this year. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

Participatging in the debate, Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the bill and said it is contradictory to the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.

"It violates the key concepts of federalism. Govt intention is to control and control by hook and crook, more by crook less by hook. It clearly overrides two SC judgements. Appointed chief executive of the state will come under secretaries. Budget for the NCT will be prepared by Delhi government, work will be done for Delhi and appointments of officials from top to bottom will be done by National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA)," he said.

Opposition parties, who are in I.N.D.I.A bloc, are opposed to the bill.

The House is seeing an orderly debate on the bill. Rajya Sabha has seen daily disruptions during the monsoon session of Parliament over opposition's demand for detailed discussion on Manipur situation and statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .

