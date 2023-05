Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed a law banning TikTok in the state, setting up the first legal and logistical test for broader efforts to restrict access to the wildly popular video-sharing app in the US.

The law is certain to face legal challenges on constitutional questions of free speech and restrictions on statutes that single out one company. That process will have implications for efforts by Congress to prevent TikTok from operating in the US over concerns that the platform, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., could share user data with China.

The Montana law runs through a long list of concerns over TikTok, but it’s short on technical details. It does explicitly prohibit app stores from offering the app to people in Montana, which may prevent new users from joining the platform. However, enforcing the restrictions for current TikTok users could prove more complex.

Under the legislation, TikTok and app stores, like those operated by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, could face fines of as much as $10,000 for violations. The text specifies that individual users and law enforcement activities won’t face this penalty.