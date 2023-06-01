Home / World News / More than 1.2 mn people displaced from homes by fighting in Sudan: UN

More than 1.2 mn people displaced from homes by fighting in Sudan: UN

Across Sudan, WFP reached more than 7,82,000 people with food and nutrition support over the past four weeks, the humanitarian office said

IANS United Nations
More than 1.2 mn people displaced from homes by fighting in Sudan: UN

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 6:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the six weeks since the Sudan conflict broke out, more than 1.2 million people were displaced from their homes, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) based its tally on preliminary reports from field teams, while additional displaced are likely to emerge as humanitarian access improves, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Meanwhile, we and our partners continue to deliver aid wherever and whenever we can," OCHA said.

"The World Food Programme (WFP) has started distributions in Khartoum state, reaching some 15,000 people trapped in Omdurman with emergency food."

Across Sudan, WFP reached more than 7,82,000 people with food and nutrition support over the past four weeks, the humanitarian office said.

The agency also provides emergency telecommunications services to all UN agencies and the wider humanitarian community in Sudan, where basic connectivity remains challenging.

The UN Population Fund supplies life-saving medicines and reproductive health supplies to the maternity hospital in Wad Medani in Al-Jazirah state, OCHA said.

Medical teams at the hospital also provide reproductive health services to women and girls who have fled from the capital, Khartoum.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

Despite ceasefire, Sudan sees acute shortages of essentials, says UN

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Death toll due to unrest in Sudan reaches 270, over 2,600 injured: WHO

Sudan extends airspace closure to June 15 amid continued armed conflict

413 people have died in ongoing Sudan conflict so far, informs WHO

N Korean leader's sister slams US for criticising failed satellite launch

Sudan extends airspace closure to June 15 amid continued armed conflict

Afghanistan's acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi terms world's sanctions 'cruel'

Germany to shut down 4 Russian consulates as Moscow limits German officials

Lanka central bank unexpectedly cuts rates by 250 bps as inflation eases

Topics :Sudan

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story