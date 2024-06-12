Home / World News / More than 80 passengers killed in latest boat accident: Congo President

boat capsize
AP Kinshasa (Congo)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
A boat carrying more than 270 passengers has capsized on a river near Congo's capital of Kinshasa, leaving more than 80 dead, President Flix Tshisekedi said on Wednesday.

It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country where overloading is often blamed, including in February when dozens lost their lives after an overloaded boat sank.

The statement quoting President Flix Tshisekedi says the locally made boat capsized late Monday in Ma-Ndombe province along the Kwa River.

The boat was carrying 271 passengers to Kinshasa when it broke down due to an engine failure, according to the UN-backed Radio Okapi, citing Ren Maker, the water commissioner in the Mushi district where the accident happened.
 

Eighty-six of the passengers died while 185 managed to swim ashore, some 70 kilometers (43 miles) near the closest city of Mushie, Maker said.

He said the boat hit the edge of the river bank and broke up.

Congolese officials have often warned against overloading and vowed to punish those violating safety measures for water transportation. But in remote areas where most passengers come from, many are unable to afford public transport for the few available roads.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

