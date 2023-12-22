Home / World News / MUFG looking to expand India operations amid economic slowdown in China

MUFG looking to expand India operations amid economic slowdown in China

Japan's largest lender has been building up its operations in India in recent years. In August last year, it opened a branch in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City

Global lenders and private equity giants are pushing into India, with its economy forecast to grow 7% in the year ending March
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Taiga Uranaka and Hideki Suzuki

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Japan’s biggest bank, is looking to further expand in India after making key investments to tap the south Asia nation’s growth potential. 
“For India, economic growth is not something that will be a challenge,” Hironori Kamezawa, the bank’s chief executive officer, said in an interview. “It’s a sure thing.”

Global lenders and private equity giants are pushing into India, with its economy forecast to grow 7% in the year ending March.

India has become one of the bright spots in capital markets this year, with firms clamoring for bankers, in part as the mood on China has soured.   

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Japan’s largest lender has been building up its operations in India in recent years. In August last year, it opened a branch in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, the country’s newest financial hub and a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It also set up a fund to target middle- to late-stage Indian startups. Earlier this year, it acquired a stake in DMI Finance Private Limited, an Indian fintech company.

“We would like to do a bit more,” Kamezawa said, adding that the country also serves as a location for the bank’s back office operations center.

India’s appeal is also rising in comparison with China, where he said his bank will be selective in its operations given various risks. 

“I think as an investment destination, India could attract the money that might want to avoid China,” he said. 

Also Read

Tokyo's heat smashes 150-year trend as extreme weather bakes globe

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Premier League 2023-24: Haaland's brace help Man City thrash Burnley 3-0

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

Over 1 mn Afghan children facing severe malnutrition, says WHO chief

Rudolph Giuliani files for bankruptcy following $148 mn defamation loss

Israel established full 'operational control' over Gaza's Shejaiya: IDF

Robert Solow, Nobelist who tied technology to economic growth, dies at 99

At least 14 killed, 25 wounded in mass shooting at Prague university

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JapanEconomic SystemsChina economyChina market meltdown GIFT City

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story