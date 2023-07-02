Home / World News / Musk puts temporary reading limits on Twitter to stop data scrapping

Musk puts temporary reading limits on Twitter to stop data scrapping

The move came amid reports of many users complaining of an outage. Many users said that they were receiving error messages on their timelines like 'cannot retrieve tweets' and 'rate limit exceeded'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Twitter owner Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Saturday announced that the microblogging platform has imposed some 'temporary limits'.

The move came amid reports of many users complaining of an outage. Many users said that they were receiving error messages on their timelines like 'cannot retrieve tweets' and 'rate limit exceeded'. 

Musk wrote in a tweet, "To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we have applied temporary limits." 
Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, said that nearly 500 reports were recorded around 9 pm with issues related to the microblogging platform, Economic Times reported.

According to the report, the latest outage comes after a major glitch on Twitter in March when users were unable to log in to the platform. Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform also faced a similar incident earlier in February.

The social media site will now require users to have an account in order to view tweets. On Friday, Musk termed this move as a 'temporary emergency measure'.

In a tweet, Musk wrote, "We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" 

Ever since Musk took over the company in November 2022, the platform has been witnessing these outages frequently.

