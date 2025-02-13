Musk shares' Welcome to Mars' video; netizens clap back: 'Fix Earth first!'

Elon Musk re-ignited the Mars discussion after his artificially generated video of Mars city went viral on X. The one-minute, 12-second AI video gained over 46 million views. SpaceX CEOre-ignited the Mars discussion after his artificially generated video of Mars city went viral on X. The one-minute, 12-second AI video gained over 46 million views.

The video shows an advanced Martian environment, inciting curiosity, and sparking debate across social media. Musk shared a video with a caption that reads, “Welcome to Mars”.

Check the viral video here

The video showcases a futuristic cityscape that features large, sleek spaceships hovering above a city with towering structures. The city's design and spacecraft show that the city is built with advanced technology and infrastructure, aligning with the Mars colonization vision of Elon Musk. Musk once mentioned he has plans to send unmanned spacecraft to Mars in 2025. The setting also includes a massive planet, likely Earth, visible in the sky, adding to the interplanetary theme.

How did netizens react?

The video has attracted thousands of comments where some people were inspired by his vision, and some said, trees are missing in this future.

One of the users brought the focus on Earth back and said, “Don't you think we should fix Earth first?”

While a second user said, “This looks cold, desolate, unwelcoming, and depressing. Why would anyone live in such a place? No color, no green, no flowers...ugly. This stuff looks cool in the movies, but that doesn't mean we should really live this way.”

Also Read

“Looks like Dubai or wherever people go to get pissed-on-for-money by Sheikhs these days. Soulless and disgusting. If these psychos spent half the money they do on their over-engineered fireworks on bettering earth, we would all be so happy,” a third user said.

Elon Musk’s 2016 prediction resurfaces

While speaking on stage at Recode’s Code Conference in 2016, Musk shared his views on his plans for human colonization of Mars. He said, “If things go according to plan, we should be able to launch people probably in 2024 with arrival in 2025.”

Elon Musk also shared his views on governance on the Red Planet. He proposed a direct democracy when the question about law and government on Mars was asked. Explaining his thoughts, Musk said, “I think that’s better because the potential for corruption is substantially diminished in a direct versus representative democracy.”

About Musk’s Mars dream

Elon Musk’s dream of growing a rose on Mars has emerged as a major transformation of the space industry. Musk wants a future where people can not only travel to Mars but establish a colony there. His dreams seem possible in the coming few decades, he also inspired the future generation to believe in space exploration possibilities.