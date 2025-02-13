Stranded in space: Updates on Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's Earth return

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been stranded in space aboard the ISS for over 250 days, are likely to return to Earth sooner than expected, Nasa announced on Tuesday.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) confirmed the News that SpaceX is likely to reschedule its mission to mid-March which was previously scheduled in late March or April.

Why have Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore been in space for so long?

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore launched aboard the Boeing Starliner on June 5, 2024 , as part of its first crewed mission. It was initially planned to be an eight-day mission. However, shortly after docking at the ISS, NASA found several technical issues with the Starliner.

Due to these concerns, the astronauts' return was delayed multiple times to ensure safe return. As a backup plan, NASA has now planned to bring the astronauts back in late March 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Nasa planned to prepare new capsule for the astronauts’ return

Nasa's plan to prepare a new capsule led to further delays in Wilmore and Williams' return and now the American space agency has decided to use the old capsule for its next crew launch rather than waiting for the new capsule's completion.

Earlier, the older vessel was allocated to a private crew mission, organised by Houston-based Axiom Space that includes astronauts from Poland, Hungary and India. As the mission was delayed, Nasa could potentially use this mission.

Trump joins hands with Musk to plan astronauts' return

Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore have been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over 250 days now. Originally, the astronauts were planned to return after just eight days, but due to some technical issues with the Boeing Starliner, their return to Earth was delayed for over nine months.

Their delay sparked public and political attention, with U.S. President Donald Trump joining hands with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring them back.

‘SpaceX would assist in their return’: Musk on Trump’s request

This year in January, Donald Trump publicly urged Elon Musk to seriously look into the matter and bring Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth soon. Trump’s statement quickly went viral bringing attention from across the world that also raised concerns over the astronauts' safety.

To Trump's request, Elon Musk responded that SpaceX would assist in their return. Although NASA is already working to bring them back.

Sunita Williams’ response: “We are not stranded”

As for the speculation about Williams and Wilmore's health, Sunita William clarified that they are safe. She said, "I don’t think I’m abandoned. I don’t think we’re stuck up here."

While talking about unexpected delays, she explained that she and Wilmore are safe, well-supplied, and continuing scientific research aboard the ISS.

An image of Williams recently went viral where she looked thinner and to this, she reassured people that she was completely fine and this was due to the common effect of microgravity where bodily fluids move upwards that changed her facial appearance. She also mentioned that she is exercising to maintain her physical strength.

When will Williams and Wilmore return to earth?

NASA confirmed that Williams and Wilmore most probably return in late March 2025 through a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. This plan was already in the pipeline even before Trump's intervention.

Till their return, the astronauts will continue their work, conducting vital research aboard the ISS. Their extended stay is historical and shows their resilience and NASA’s commitment to astronaut safety.

How many astronauts are there in space?

Currently, there are four astronauts in space which include Wilmore, Williams and two others who arrived in September. The incoming crew comprises two Nasa astronauts, one Japanese astronaut and one Russian astronaut.