Musk's xAI raises $5 billion each in fresh debt, equity: Morgan Stanley

The proceeds will support xAI's continued development of AI solutions, a data center and its flagship Grok platform

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp
The $5 billion raised in debt consists of financing of secured notes and term loans | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:18 AM IST
Elon Musk's xAI has completed a $5 billion debt raise alongside a separate $5 billion strategic equity investment, Morgan Stanley said on Monday, as the startup looks to expand its AI infrastructure through data centres amid intensifying competition in the industry. 
The $5 billion raised in debt consists of financing of secured notes and term loans, Morgan Stanley in a statement posted on social media platform X. The deal was oversubscribed and included prominent global debt investors, it added. 
Reuters earlier reported that xAI was on track to close on a $5 billion debt raise led by Morgan Stanley, despite tepid investor demand. In a separate report, Bloomberg News said that xAI was in talks to raise $4.3 billion through an equity investment on top of its $5 billion debt funding plans. 
XAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. 
The proceeds will support xAI's continued development of AI solutions, a data center and its flagship Grok platform, the bank said.
Apart from selling debt, xAI has also been in talks to raise about $20 billion in equity, which would value the company at more than $120 billion, with some investors placing valuations as high as $200 billion. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics :Elon MuskArtificial intelligenceMorgan Stanley

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

