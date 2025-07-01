Home / World News / Tropical storm Flossie set to become hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical storm Flossie set to become hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical storm Flossie continued to gain steam off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Monday afternoon and was projected to turn into a hurricane overnight.

Storm
Flossie is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday, then skirt the coast for a few days. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Mexico City
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tropical storm Flossie continued to gain steam off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Monday afternoon and was projected to turn into a hurricane overnight.

Meanwhile, the remnants of what was tropical storm Barry dumped rain on eastern Mexico. 

ALSO READ: Rain, storms expected in Delhi as IMD warns of gusty winds, lightning 

Flossie strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph. It was centred about 270 km southwest of Zihuatanejo and was moving northwest at over 19 kmph.

Mexico's government issued a tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula.

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for the southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days. 

Flossie is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday, then skirt the coast for a few days.

While its centre is forecast to remain offshore, moderate rain was likely in parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco through early next week.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Barry were bringing heavy rain to Mexico's Gulf coast after it came ashore as a tropical depression south of Tampico with maximum sustained winds of 48 kmph, the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Musk lashes out at tax bill supporters, threatens to unseat lawmakers

Trump threatens Japan with tariff, aims for trade deals after July 4

Iranian cyberattacks remain a threat despite ceasefire, warn US officials

Turkish police detain cartoonist over Prophet sketch, sparks protests

US judge allows govt antitrust lawsuit against Apple to move forward

Topics :stormMexicoPacific seaHurricane

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story