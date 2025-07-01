Tropical storm Flossie set to become hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical storm Flossie continued to gain steam off Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast on Monday afternoon and was projected to turn into a hurricane overnight.

Meanwhile, the remnants of what was tropical storm Barry dumped rain on eastern Mexico.

Flossie strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 100 kph. It was centred about 270 km southwest of Zihuatanejo and was moving northwest at over 19 kmph.

Mexico's government issued a tropical storm warning along the southwestern coast from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula.

A tropical storm watch remained in effect for the southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible in the area within two days.