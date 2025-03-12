Nasa chief scientist Katherine Calvin, 22 others laid off under Trump order

US space agency Nasa has dismissed Chief Scientist Katherine Calvin along with 22 members of her office, following directives from President Donald Trump . This decision is part of broader administrative actions that appear to reduce the emphasis on scientific research in the US.

According to an AFP report citing a Nasa spokesperson, this initial round of layoffs will be followed by additional job cuts.

The restructuring has led to the closure of the Office of the Chief Scientist, which was led by Calvin. A well-regarded climatologist, Calvin has played a key role in significant UN climate reports. She and other US representatives were reportedly barred from attending a major climate science conference in China last month.

Nasa spokesperson Cheryl Warner said that the agency is implementing a phased ‘reduction in force’ (RIF) as part of efforts to streamline operations and comply with an ‘executive order’. A small number of individuals received notification on March 10 that they are part of Nasa’s RIF, Warner said, as reported by AFP. Eligible employees may opt for the Voluntary Early Retirement Authority (VERA) or go through the RIF process, Warner said.

Additionally, Nasa has shut down the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, as well as the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Branch within the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Shift in priorities at Nasa

Unlike other federal agencies facing budget reductions, Nasa had largely avoided major cuts — allegedly due to last-minute intervention by Jared Isaacman, Trump’s nominee for Nasa Administrator. Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur, is considered an ally of Elon Musk, a close Trump advisor and advocate for reducing federal spending.

In February, Nasa had reportedly been preparing to lay off approximately 1,000 probationary employees. However, Ars Technica reported that Isaacman had urged officials to put the layoffs on hold, though the agency has not publicly clarified the reasons for this temporary delay.

Focus on exploration over research

The recent job cuts, first revealed by Nasa Watch through an internal memo, may indicate a strategic shift away from scientific research in favour of space exploration. Both Trump and Musk have been vocal about prioritising a human mission to Mars. During his recent State of the Union address, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to space exploration, stating that the US would “plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond”.

Nasa has played a significant role in climate research, overseeing Earth-monitoring satellites, conducting field studies, developing advanced climate models, and providing open-source data for researchers and the public. However, the Trump administration has taken steps that suggest a reduced focus on climate science. The administration has already dismissed hundreds of employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, another key climate research agency, with further reductions expected.

