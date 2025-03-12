Canada was an ally, trying to become a competitor: White House Secy Leavitt

Mentioning Canada a neighbour and a partner to the United States, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the nation has always been an ally to the US.

Reigniting the debate over the US annexation of Canada, she said in a press briefing that Canada is “perhaps now becoming a competitor”. This comes at a time when ties between the two North American countries have strained ever since Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025. The US President has called for Canada’s annexation to the US as its 51st state, a remark which did not sit well with the former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and the other leaders.

Reiterating Trump’s stance, Leavitt said the US President believes Canadians would greatly benefit from becoming the 51st US state. She said that her research found Canada’s cost of living to be significantly higher than in the US, with home prices notably steeper. In Quebec, the top tax rate for incomes above $150,000 stands at 53.3 per cent, which is more than half of the income of Canadians.

What did Trump say?

Donald Trump believes Canadians will be served better in the US, both economically and militarily. In a post on social media, Trump wrote that Canada can avoid the high tariffs if it decides to join the US as its 51st state. This was after the US President threatened to impose 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced plans to place a surcharge on electricity sent to the US. Following Ford's announcement, Trump dialled back his 50 per cent tariff threats.

Mark Carney, who is set to succeed Justin Trudeau as the next prime minister of Canada, vowed that he will not let Ottawa become a part of the US.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Justin Trudeau, who was referred to as the “Governor of the Great State of Canada” by Donald Trump, who said, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.” Jagmeet Singh, a former ally of Trudeau also posted a video on X in a response to Trump’s offer, stating “Canada is not for sale”, and “Canadians will fight like hell to defend it”.