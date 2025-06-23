Nato chief warns Russia of 'devastating' response to any aggression

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday issued a stern warning to Russia, declaring that the alliance’s response to any attack on a member state would be “devastating”.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 Nato Summit, Rutte said, “We are committed to defending every inch of allied territory, should any potential adversary make the mistake of attacking any ally.”

He added, “While Nato is and will remain a defensive alliance—there should be no doubt about our ability and resolve to protect our nations and respond with resounding force should we be attacked.”

The two-day summit is scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in The Hague.

ALSO READ: Nato leaders to meet for a summit that could be historic or with divisions Russia is Nato’s most serious threat, says Rutte Rutte’s remarks come at what he described as “a truly historic moment” of global insecurity. He identified the Russian Federation as “the most significant and direct threat facing this alliance” and accused Moscow of continuing its war in Ukraine “with the support of North Korea, Iran, and China, as well as Belarus”. ALSO READ: Hundreds protest in The Hague against Nato, days before it hosts summit Nato reaffirms stance on Iran’s nuclear programme Turning to Iran, Rutte reiterated the alliance’s long-standing stance: “Allies have long agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon. They have repeatedly urged Iran to meet its obligations under the non-proliferation treaty.”

ALSO READ: Russian missile, drone strikes kill at least 10 civilians in Ukraine Historic defence spending and capability goals on summit agenda The Secretary-General also outlined a bold new defence investment plan, which includes raising Nato’s spending benchmark to 5 per cent of GDP. He called the proposal “a quantum leap that is ambitious, historic, and fundamental to securing our future”. Rutte revealed that Nato allies had already agreed on an “ambitious new set of capability targets”, which include a fivefold increase in air defence systems, deployment of thousands of tanks and armoured vehicles, and the production of millions of rounds of artillery ammunition.