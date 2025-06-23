Home / World News / 'Step down, you'll get a fair trial': Exiled crown prince tells Khamenei

'Step down, you'll get a fair trial': Exiled crown prince tells Khamenei

Exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi urges Ayatollah Khamenei to resign, pledging a fair trial and peaceful transition as Iran teeters under pressure from within and conflict with Israel

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah
He stated unequivocally that he is not seeking political power. | (Photo: PTI)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has warned that the Islamic Republic is nearing collapse. He urged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down voluntarily and allow a peaceful transition of power.
 
Pahlavi, the son of the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, claimed that senior officials within the regime are preparing to flee the country. He issued a direct appeal to Iran’s Supreme Leader.
 
“The Islamic Republic is collapsing. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others are trying to flee Iran... I have a direct message for Ali Khamenei: step down. If you do, you’ll receive a fair trial and due process of law,” he said.
 
Warns West against supporting Tehran
 
Pahlavi also addressed world leaders, cautioning them against extending political or financial support to the current Iranian regime. He warned that any such intervention would only worsen the crisis.
 
“If the West throws the regime a lifeline, there will be more bloodshed and chaos. Because this regime will not submit or surrender after it has been humiliated. It will lash out as long as it is in power; no country and no people are safe—whether on the streets of Washington, Paris, Jerusalem, Riyadh or Tehran,” he said.  ALSO READ: What are sleeper cells and why Iran's threat has Washington on alert?
 
Offers to guide peaceful democratic transition
 
Reaching out to the Iranian people, Pahlavi positioned himself as a transitional figure committed to a peaceful and democratic future for the country. He stated unequivocally that he is not seeking political power.
 
“I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road of peace and democratic transition. I do not seek political power, but rather to help our great nation navigate through this critical hour towards stability, freedom, and justice,” he said.
 
Nuclear tensions heighten urgency
 
Pahlavi’s remarks follow recent US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a response to what he described as Khamenei’s “catastrophic pursuit of nuclear weapons” by a “terrorist regime.”
 
His comments come at a time of heightened regional instability, with Iran’s internal policies and its widening conflict with Israel drawing global scrutiny and raising fears of broader escalation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global AI gap widens as compute power divides nations, economies

Electric plane makes history flying 130 km over New York with passengers

Oman to become 1st Gulf state to levy income tax, aims to cut oil reliance

Russian missile, drone strikes kill at least 10 civilians in Ukraine

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison site

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsAyatollah Ali KhameneiIranBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story