Nato Summit 2026: Defence spending, Ukraine, Iran conflict dominate agenda

Nato leaders will gather in Ankara for a summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, amid pressure from President Donald Trump for Europe to step up defence ​spending and following months of transatlantic friction over the Iran war and Greenland.

The US president's frequent criticism of Nato, along with announced troop withdrawals from Europe and a six-month review of the US military presence on the continent, has fuelled uncertainty within the alliance.

Here is what you need to know about the summit:

What will leaders discuss?

The Trump administration has pushed for Europe to boost defence investment and take on primary responsibility for the continent's defence.

Officials expect leaders to focus on progress towards defence spending targets, boosting defence industrial production and how to implement "burden-shifting" ‌from the US to Europe. Which leaders will be there? Leaders from Nato's 32 ​member countries, including Trump, will attend the summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to join a dinner ​with Nato leaders on Tuesday evening. What will leaders say about defence? European leaders will aim to show Trump that they are delivering on a pledge made at a summit in The Hague last year to spend 5 per cent of gross domestic product on defence and defence-related measures by 2035.

"In 2025, European Allies and Canada increased their investments in core defence requirements by more than $139bn," leaders are expected to say in a summit declaration, according to a text seen by Reuters. "We are building ​the future: a stronger Europe in a stronger Nato - a modernised Alliance. European Allies and Canada, working with the United States, are assuming greater responsibility for the Alliance's defence," they ‌are set to say. What will Nato members do for Ukraine? Nato members are expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine and pledge further assistance. "For ​2026, Allies pledge €70bn in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine and affirm their sovereign commitments to sustaining at least equivalent levels in 2027," the leaders are expected to say.

Part of the funding will come from existing bilateral pledges and an EU loan facility that provides €60 billion for Ukrainian defence investment and procurement for 2026-2027. The United States is not expected ‌to contribute funding. What will the alliance do on industry? While last ​year's summit focused on agreeing a new spending pledge, officials want this ‌year's gathering to focus on scaling up weapons production and boosting defence innovation. The alliance will host a defence industry forum in Ankara on Tuesday, where ‌deals worth tens of billions of dollars will be announced. Will Iran come up? European officials are concerned that the Iran war, and Trump's irritation with European governments ​over their response to it, could overshadow the summit.

In their summit declaration, leaders are expected to say that "allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." What ​does host Turkey want? Turkey will seek to highlight its growing defence industry capabilities and repeat its longstanding call for alliance members to lift all restrictions on defence trade within Nato. President Tayyip Erdogan will also want to make progress with allies such as France and ‌Italy on the purchase of SAMP/T missile defence systems and other defence industry cooperation. In bilateral talks with Trump, Erdogan is expected to highlight improving ties between Ankara ‌and Washington while pressing for the lifting of US sanctions and renewed access to the F-35 fighter jet programme.