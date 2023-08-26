Home / World News / Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Former PM Shehbaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in October: Former PM Shehbaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League (N) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in October, as per Dawn.

ANI Asia
Nawaz Sharif

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League (N) PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in October, as per Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Sharif told media persons in London: "We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and we have decided that our quaid [leader] Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October."

Nawaz flanked Shehbaz and listened quietly as the latter made the announcement, as per Dawn.

Shehbaz did not specify a date when Nawaz would return. However, Geo News, citing informed sources, reported that the elder Sharif's date of return would be October 15. When Dawn reached out to party leaders earlier, PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan said "no date has been finalised yet".

Shehbaz landed at Heathrow earlier this week to meet his elder brother, discuss key political developments in the run-up to the general election and set a date for the party supremo's return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif departed Pakistan in November 2019 for medical treatment following his conviction in a corruption case. He has not returned since and faces multiple cases in Pakistan. He was deemed an absconder the following February. Later in 2020, courts declared him as a proclaimed offender.

Reports of Nawaz's return once again started making the rounds, earlier this month but no official announcement was made from the PML-N supremo himself.

Over the last year, especially since the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the change at the helm in April 2022, at several points, some PML-N leaders claimed that the senior Sharif is "coming back to Pakistan next month", as per Dawn.

Also Read

Shehbaz Sharif asks Nawaz to return Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October: Brother Shehbaz

IMF treating cash-strapped Pakistan like a 'colony': Maryam Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pak next month to face court cases: PM Sharif

Shehbaz stands firm on Parliament's supremacy amid Pak SC standoff

Niger junta expels French Ambassador Sylvain Itte as tensions mount

Public outrage mounts across China over Japan's nuclear wastewater

Chinese govt eases home purchase rules in new push to boost economy

PM wraps up his maiden visit to Greece, agrees on doubling trade by 2030

Moscow demands bigger discounts from foreign companies exiting Russia

Topics :Shehbaz SharifNawaz Sharif probeNawaz SharifPakistan army

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story