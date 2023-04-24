Home / World News / NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over 'inappropriate conduct' with colleague

Shell's senior team will now report directly to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, Comcast said

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation, parent company Comcast Corp said on Sunday.
“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in a statement.
 
“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down.”
 
Shell, who had been with Comcast for about two decades, leaves immediately. Shell, previously chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, took over as CEO in 2020, replacing Steve Burke. Shell’s senior team will now report directly to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, Comcast said.
 
“When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here,” Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said.
 
NBCUniversal is one of the world’s largest media companies, encompassing movie and TV studios, theme parks, NBC News, and cable TV networks.
 
Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. 
 
It did not provide other details.
 
In 2020, NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the company after disclosing a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago.  Shell joins other high-profile executives who have lost their jobs in recent years over accusations of improper conduct or sexual harassment.
 
In 2019, Warner Bros Chairman and Chief Executive Kevin Tsujihara resigned after a report revealed that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles.

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

