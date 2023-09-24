Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN

Afghanistan is one of the 10 nations where nearly two million people face acute food insecurity, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

In a statement released on Saturday, UN World Food Programme warned that Afghanistan is one of the 10 nations where 19.9 million people are food insecure.

According to the report released by the organization, nearly 70 per cent of those in urgent need of food are in nations, including Congo, Nigeria, Sudan, Pakistan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Bangladesh and Somalia, according to Khaama Press report.

The organisation said that 41 million people in Afghanistan face severe food insecurity at an alarming level. Prior to WFP's report, several international relief agencies had expressed concerns regarding budget shortages for aiding those in need in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, David Beasley, the head of the World Food Programme, had warned of suspending his organization's operations in Afghanistan. Beasley said that they lack the budget to continue their programs beyond October, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced the allocation of $400 million to protect the livelihoods and well-being of Afghans who are at risk, with a particular focus on women and girls, Khaama Press reported citing the ADB's statement.

The United Nations will oversee the administration of this assistance. It will primarily address current food shortages, increase regional food production for long-term food security, and make sure that the Afghan people have access to basic healthcare services.

Notably, it is due to the effects of climate change, such as droughts, floods, and earthquakes, Afghanistan is currently experiencing an unparalleled humanitarian catastrophe. Women and children are particularly affected by poverty, which affects around 85 per cent of the population.

According to the report, families headed by women are especially at risk for food shortages and limited access to essential services because of mobility issues, reported Khaama Press.

Three UN organisations will receive off-budget direct money as part of the Expanding Essential Food Security and Health Services Project, also known as Support for Afghan People, to meet their urgent financial requirements for immediate assistance in Afghanistan.

The World Food Programme (WFP) will receive a grant of $100 million to address food security. Additionally, WFP will undertake Food Assistance for Training programmes to equip mostly women with marketable skills and business possibilities in agricultural areas including fruit and vegetable processing, supporting sustainable income and livelihoods for women.