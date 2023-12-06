Home / World News / Nepal court convicts 2 for involvement in planting bomb on Indian train

Nepal court convicts 2 for involvement in planting bomb on Indian train

Neither the details of the incident, nor the verdict have yet been made public. The court will pronounce the sentence against the duo in the next hearing, the court official said

Dec 06 2023
A Nepal court on Tuesday convicted two persons, including a suspected ISI agent, for their involvement in plotting a terror attack by planting a bomb in a train in India some seven years ago.

The two are identified as Samsul Hoda and Brij Kishor Giri, according to Special Court's spokesperson Dhan Bahadur Karki. The court gave the verdict in a case filed by the Money Laundering Department against the two Nepali nationals.

Neither the details of the incident, nor the verdict have yet been made public. The court will pronounce the sentence against the duo in the next hearing, the court official said.

However, according to local news portal Ukeraa.com, Hoda, while residing in Dubai, hatched a terror plot against India with the help of a Pakistani national and mobilised some Pakistani and Nepalese youths to plant a bomb in India's Bihar state.

The bomb was planted but did not explode due to a technical fault, the report said.

Hoda, according to the report, used to receive money from Pakistan's spy agency ISI and send it to Nepal from Dubai to carry out his plans. He also murdered two Indian nationals after his plan failed. After the murder he took the dead bodies to the nearby forest.

A special task force in India also carried out a separate investigation into the matter and three people, identified as Moti Paswan, Umashanker Patel and Mukesh Yadav, were arrested, the report said.

Dec 06 2023

