Home / World News / Nepal inks long-term power deal with India, to sell 10,000 MW electricity

Nepal inks long-term power deal with India, to sell 10,000 MW electricity

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet

Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Asia

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Kathmandu and New Delhi on Thursday inked a long-term agreement on electricity trade, as part of which Nepal will export 10,000 megawatts of electricity to India over the next ten years.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Gopal Sigdel and India's Energy Secretary Pankaj Agrawal signed the agreement on behalf of the two countries.

The bilateral understanding on electricity exports was reached during Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India from May 31 to June 3, last year. During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's commitment to long-termelectricity purchase from Nepal and both nations reached a consensus in this regard.

The Council of Ministers in India has already endorsed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the two neighbours in this regard. The agreement was signed during the ongoing two-day visit of External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, starting Thursday.

Further, by virtue of this agreement, various government and private entities in India will engage in power trade with Nepal through short-term, medium-term, and long-term contracts. Private sectors in Nepal can also participate in the import and export of electricity after completing the necessary procedures.

In the joint statement issued during the visit of the Nepalese PM to India last year, the premiers of both nations said the power export deal was historic and significant.

Nepal has already devised an energy development strategy with an objective of producing 28,000 MW of electricity in the next 12 years.

Of the 28,000 MW of power, a target has been set to export 15,000 MW of electricity to different countries, including India. Earlier, a delegation led by the Indian Energy secretary paid a courtesy call to Nepalese Energy Minister Basnet.

Expressing happiness over the start of a meaningful cooperation between the two countries in the energy space, Basnet pointed to the need for taking it to a logical conclusion.

He stated that the deal to export 10,000 MW of electricity in the next 10 years would take the relations between the two countries to new heights. The Energy minister urged Indian officials to accelerate other projects and complete them within the stipulated time while voicing hope of further investment in large projects across sectors.

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

India allows Nepal to sell electricity in its real-time energy market

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

Proxy war, campus politics led to Harvard president's resignation

Biden administration announces $162 mn to expand computer chip factories

Will deploy naval vessel in Red Sea to fight Houthi attacks: Sri Lanka Prez

South Korea views young daughter of Kim Jong Un as his likely successor

Carrefour says it will not sell PepsiCo products due to price hikes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India Nepal tiesIndia economyelectricity sectorelectricity in India

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story