Who is Sudan Gurung, the man behind massive Gen Z protest in Nepal?

According to a report in The Annapurna Express, before founding the NGO Hami Nepal, Gurung worked in event management. He was a DJ and also owned a nightclub, OMG.

However, the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, which claimed nearly 9,000 lives, prompted him to change course. Gurung used social media to call for volunteers to aid in the relief programme, and nearly 200 people responded.

Gurung then formed Hami Nepal, which engages in emergency response initiatives and supports post-earthquake rehabilitation projects. His organisation also worked actively during the coronavirus outbreak of 2019 and sent supplies to Turkiye following the earthquake.

Gurung has also led several protests in the past, including the Ghopa Camp protest in Dharan in eastern Nepal, which raised awareness in every household of the importance of transparency at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences and highlighted the need to improve medical services there.