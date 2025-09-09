Home / World News / Sri Lanka Parliament set to strip privileges of former presidents

Sri Lanka Parliament set to strip privileges of former presidents

If passed, the bill will end special benefits such as an official residence, monthly allowances, secretarial support, official transport currently provided to former presidents and their widows

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag
Following the apex court's ruling, the parliamentary business committee decided to debate the bill on Wednesday | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has ruled that the bill to withdraw presidential privileges extended to former presidents and their widows can be approved in Parliament by a simple majority.

The court's ruling was read out in Parliament on Tuesday by Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna.

The Supreme Court has determined that no provision of the bill is inconsistent with any provision of the Constitution and can be enacted by Parliament with a simple majority, he said.

Following the apex court's ruling, the parliamentary business committee decided to debate the bill on Wednesday.

If passed, the bill will end special benefits such as an official residence, monthly allowances, secretarial support, official transport, and other perks currently provided to former presidents and their widows.

Sri Lanka currently has five living former presidents and one widow entitled to these privileges.

In late July, the government gazetted a new bill aimed at revoking all privileges granted to former presidents or their widows since 1986. The draft bill, titled Presidents' Entitlement (Repeal), seeks to repeal the Presidents' Entitlement Act No. 4 of 1986 and was subsequently referred to the Supreme Court.

A petition was filed by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the political party of former presidents Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, challenging the bill's constitutionality.

However, the Supreme Court rejected the petition, stating that the petitioners had failed to comply with the mandatory provision under Article 121(1) of the Constitution.

The provision under Article 121(1) is a safeguard for judicial independence, preventing parliamentary scrutiny of judges' actions except through the constitutionally prescribed impeachment process.

The ruling National People's Power (NPP) party had pledged during its election campaign last year to stop these privileges, calling them a financial burden on the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan using phone tapping, firewall systems to spy on citizens: Amnesty

Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli quits amid violent anti-corruption protests

Nepal social media ban: Protestors defy curfew, vandalise govt offices

Israel urges full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of expanded operations

Nepal's social media ban protest brings to light 'Nepo babies' debate

Topics :sri lankapresidentParliament

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story