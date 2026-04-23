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Netflix approves $25 billion share buyback, stock rises in premarket

Shares of the streaming giant rose 1.5 per cent in premarket trading

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Image Credit: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
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Netflix on Thursday said its board authorized an additional $25 billion share repurchase program, on top of a buyback approved in December 2024, with no expiration date.
 
Shares of the streaming giant rose 1.5 per cent in premarket trading.
 
Netflix had previously said it planned to resume share repurchases while investing about $20 billion this year in films and television, after walking away from a deal to buy Warner Bros Discovery assets.
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Topics :Netflix IndiaWarner BrosCompany News

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

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