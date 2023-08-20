Netherlands, Denmark will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: Dutch PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine.

Rutte, meeting with Zelenskyy at a Dutch air base, said the planes would be delivered once unspecified conditions are met.

The announcement came minutes after Rutte and Zelenskyy inspected two gray F-16 jets parked in a hangar at the base.

The offer came two days after the Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorized the countries to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine.