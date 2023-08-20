Home / World News / Serbia will increase gas supply to Hungary if Ukraine exits transit deal

Serbia will increase gas supply to Hungary if Ukraine exits transit deal

Serbian president made it clear that if Hungary would like to increase natural gas shipments through Serbia to Hungary, then Serbia can ensure the necessary shipment capacities

AP Budapest (Hungary)
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Serbia will provide Hungary with increased shipments of Russian natural gas if Ukraine follows through on ending a gas transit agreement with Russia, Hungary's foreign minister said Sunday.

Speaking in a taped message, Peter Szijjarto said Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, had met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn in Budapest, and assured him that Serbia would be able to supply more Russian gas to Hungary if Kyiv declines to extend an agreement allowing its transit across Ukrainian territory.

We've heard in recent days that Ukraine would like to terminate the previously concluded natural gas transit agreement with Russia, Szijjarto said. Today, the Serbian president made it clear that if Hungary would like to increase natural gas shipments through Serbia to Hungary, then Serbia can ensure the necessary shipment capacities.

The deal came after Ukraine's energy minister, German Galushchenko, indicated Kyiv was unlikely to extend the transit agreement which brings Russian natural gas to European countries via Ukraine. That agreement is set to expire next year.

Hungary gets roughly 80% of its natural gas from Russia - primarily via the TurkStream pipeline which passes through Serbia to its south - and has fought vigorously against sanctions on Russian energy proposed by the European Union. Even after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Hungary has sought to streamline its access to Russian fossil fuels, arguing they were essential to its energy security.

During a visit to Moscow in April, Foreign Minister Szijjarto said Russian state energy company Gazprom had agreed to allow Hungary, if needed, to import quantities of natural gas beyond the amounts agreed to in a long-term contract concluded in 2021.

On Sunday, Szijjarto said that Orbn had also met with the president of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and expressed interest in Hungary becoming a future destination and transit point for future gas exports from Turkmenistan.

Orbn is hosting the leaders of Turkey, Serbia, Bosnia, Qatar and a number of Central Asian nations on Sunday as the World Athletics Championships take place in Budapest.

The lineup of guests, devoid of any leaders from Hungary's allies in the EU and NATO, reflects Orbn's push to increase diplomatic and political cooperation with autocracies in the Balkans and Asia.

Also Read

Russia's parliament denounces Europe's Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces

Russia's upper house supports denunciation of armed forces treaty with NATO

Russian navy ships visit Shanghai as countries reaffirm military ties

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

No weapons exports to parties in Ukraine conflict: China Foreign Minister

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Race to the moon: Russia out of contest as Chandrayaan 3 sets up lunar date

Expansion of Brics, use of national currency among key agendas of summit

Gunmen kill at least 23, wounds 12 in an attack on village in central Mali

Over 10,000 evacuated as areas near Pakistan's River Sutlej get flooded

Topics :Russianatural gasUkraine

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story