Home / World News / New US-Vietnam deal risks retaliation from China over Trump tariffs

New US-Vietnam deal risks retaliation from China over Trump tariffs

While the US levy on Vietnam is lower than the 46 per cent initially imposed by President Donald Trump in April, it's double the 10 per cent universal base rate being applied

trade, import, export, container, shipping
China’s retaliation against Vietnam’s trade deal with the US could significantly impact Vietnam’s economy, given China’s role as its largest trading partner | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Swati Pandey
 
A new trade deal between the US and Vietnam risks provoking retaliatory steps from China as the accord includes a 40 per cent tariff on goods deemed to be transshipped through the Southeast Asian country, according to Bloomberg Economics. 
Under the deal, a 20 per cent tariff will be placed on Vietnamese exports to the US, with a 40 per cent levy on any goods deemed to be transshipped — a measure likely directed at China which has used other nations to skirt US import duties. 
While the US levy on Vietnam is lower than the 46 per cent initially imposed by President Donald Trump in April, it’s double the 10 per cent universal base rate being applied while negotiations are taking place. As a result, risks are still tilted to the downside for Vietnam, Bloomberg’s Rana Sajedi wrote in a research note.  
 
“The looming question now is how China will respond,” Sajedi said. “Beijing has made clear that it would respond to deals that came at the expense of Chinese interests and the decision to agree to a higher tariff on goods deemed to be “transshipped” through Vietnam may fall in that category.” 
 
Given China’s position as Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a key source of inputs for domestic production, any retaliatory measures could have an outsized impact on Vietnam’s economy, she added.
 
There are also broader implications for other countries which may view Vietnam’s acceptance of tariffs double the 10 per cent universal rate “as unwelcome and not one to emulate.” 
 
Sajedi estimates that under the agreement, Vietnam could lose 25 per cent of its exports to the US in the medium term, putting more than 2 per cent of its annual economic output at risk.
 
“This deal also does not seem to provide any guide for addressing concerns about sectoral tariffs, which are central to negotiations for many major trading partners, including Japan, South Korea and the EU,” Sajedi added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US June jobs report set to show slow hiring, strain from Trump's policies

Small skydiving plane with 15 on board crashes in New Jersey; no casualties

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali; rescuers search for 43 missing

New CIA report slams investigation into Russia's support for Trump in 2016

Trump admin lifts chip design export curbs as part of new China deal

Topics :VietnamUS trade dealsChina US tradeChinaTrump tariffs

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story