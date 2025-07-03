Home / World News / Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali; rescuers search for 43 missing

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali; rescuers search for 43 missing

Nine boats, including two tug boats and two inflatable boats have been searching for the missing people since Wednesday night, battling waves up to 2 metres high in the overnight darkness

boat, boat sinking
The ferry carried 53 passengers, 12 crew members and 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks. (File Image)
AP Jakarta
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:27 AM IST
Rescuers on Thursday were searching for 43 people missing in rough seas overnight after a ferry carrying 65 people sank near Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank almost half an hour after leaving East Java's Ketapang port late Wednesday, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It was bound for Bali's Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometre trip. 

The ferry carried 53 passengers, 12 crew members and 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks, it said.

Two bodies have been recovered and 20 were rescued, many of them unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, said Banyuwangi police chief Rama Samtama Putra.

Nine boats, including two tug boats and two inflatable boats have been searching for the missing people since Wednesday night, battling waves up to 2 metres (6.5 feet) high in the overnight darkness.

Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BaliIndonesiaDisasterAccident

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

