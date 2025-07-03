Small skydiving plane with 15 on board crashes in New Jersey; no casualties

At least 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital after a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in southern New Jersey, United States, and crashed into nearby woods on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the Cross Keys Airport, approximately 33.8 kilometers southeast of Philadelphia. The skydiving aircraft involved a Cessna 208B, the Associated Press reported, citing a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the investigation is currently underway. Aerial footage of the aircraft showed it in a wooded area, with pieces of debris flying nearby. Firetrucks and emergency services vehicles soon reached the crash site.

Wendy A Marano, a spokesperson for the Cooper University Hospital’s trauma centre in Camden, New Jersey, said at least three people were being evaluated and eight others with less severe injuries were being treated in the emergency department. The spokesperson said four more patients with minimal injuries are waiting to be evaluated further, adding that the members of the hospital’s EMS and trauma department were at the crash site. Calling it a “mass casualty incident”, Gloucester County Emergency Management warned people to avoid the area on its Facebook page in order to let emergency vehicles access the crash site.