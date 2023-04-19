New York world's richest city with most millionaires in 2023: Report





New York is crowned as world's richest city, with the most millionaires in 2023, according to a report by global wealth tracker Henley & Partners. The city has 3,40,000 millionaires. It is followed by Tokyo and San Francisco Bay Area with resident millionaire populations of 290,300 and 285,000, respectively. The US dominated the list with four cities - New York, The Bay Area, Los Angeles and Chicago.China has two of its cities (Beijing and Shanghai) in the list. The report covers 97 cities across nine regions worldwide (Africa, Australasia, CIS, East Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia) and has four Indian cities in the list (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad)