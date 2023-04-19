Bed Bath & Beyond renews bankruptcy talks as efforts to raise cash fails

By Rachel Butt, Eliza Ronalds-Hannon and Lauren Coleman-Lochner

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is once again laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing as its last-ditch efforts to raise cash come up short.





The filing could come before an April 26 deadline by which the company sought to raise another $300 million from equity investors, the people said, adding that a decision isn’t final and plans could change. The retailer is holding talks with advisers and lenders ahead of a Chapter 11 filing that could come in the next few weeks, according to people with knowledge of the conversations, who asked not to be named discussing private plans. Bed Bath & Beyond is also looking at financing options to help fund itself during bankruptcy, the people added.



A representative for Bed Bath & Beyond didn’t respond to requests for comment. Bed Bath & Beyond has shocked investors before: earlier this year, the company staved off a bankruptcy filing after raising $360 million from a hedge fund investor that bought shares at a discount.





The retailer has been shuttering hundreds of stores across the US, running big sales to clear out merchandise and laying off thousands of employees. It has said it’s on pace to have 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores by the end of April and 120 Buybuy Baby shops.