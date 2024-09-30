Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Next phase of war against Lebanon will begin soon: Israeli defence minister

Next phase of war against Lebanon will begin soon: Israeli defence minister

"The next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon," Gallant told a meeting of local council heads in northern Israel, according to a statement from his office

Israel Flag, Israel
He said the next phase would contribute to achieving the war aim of returning residents evacuated from the area to their homes. | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The next phase of the war along the southern border of Lebanon is set to begin shortly, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday, as at least two U.S. newspapers reported that special forces may have already made short incursions.
 
"The next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon," Gallant told a meeting of local council heads in northern Israel, according to a statement from his office. He said the next phase would contribute to achieving the war aim of returning residents evacuated from the area to their homes.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

A war without end: Escalation in West Asia serves no country's interests

LIVE: Govt keeps interest rates unchanged on small savings schemes for third quarter starting Oct 1

Israel's Netanyahu biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler: Mehbooba Mufti

Netanyahu ratchets up challenge to Iran with Hassan Nasrallah death

After Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader Nabil Kaouk killed in Israeli airstrike

Topics :Israel-PalestineHamasHezbollah

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story