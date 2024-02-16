Home / World News / Nike to slash global workforce by 2% as sportswear giant seeks savings

Nike to slash global workforce by 2% as sportswear giant seeks savings

That sparked a slump in Nike's shares, which have struggled to recover and remain down about 2% this year

Nike (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Kim Bhasin


Nike Inc. will slash its global workforce by about 2 per cent as the sportswear giant pushes on with efforts to reduce costs to counter a weaker sales outlook and growing competition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Oregon-based firm didn’t provide the number of workers that will be affected, though it currently has about 83,700 employees worldwide. 

“The actions that we’re taking put us in the position to right-size our organization to get after our biggest growth opportunities as interest in sport, health and wellness have never been stronger,” Nike said in a statement.

The job cuts follow an announcement in December that the company is looking for as much as $2 billion in cost savings, including reducing its workforce and simplifying its product lineup as growing consumer caution weighs on sales. 

That sparked a slump in Nike’s shares, which have struggled to recover and remain down about 2 per cent this year.

The job cuts will occur in two phases, according to a Nike memo seen by Bloomberg News. The first phase will kick off Friday and run into next week, while the second round will be completed by the end of the company’s fourth quarter.

Willamette Week reported the planned 2 per cent job cuts earlier Thursday in the US.

Also Read

Nike trims sales forecast; to cut $2 billion in costs over next three years

Sportswear brands ride the athleisure wave, double India biz in two years

Nike forecast cut rattles sportswear stocks as consumer spending stumbles

Foreign luxury shoes unable to expand footprint in India over BIS norms

Liberty Shoes ousts Exec-Director Adesh Gupta after NCLT rejects his plea

Canada Police form team to investigate extortion cases targeting S Asians

Pak polls: Imran Khan's PTI names PM choice, seeks to form coalition govt

Islamic State group poses rising threat in Africa despite progress: UN

GM's Cruise hardware chief resigns in latest exit post operation suspension

Terror groups have more freedom in Afghanistan than before: UN report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nike Puma shoesShoesRunning shoessportswear brandsGlobal sports trends

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story