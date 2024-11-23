Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Nissan convinces US court to decertify brake defect class actions

Nissan convinces US court to decertify brake defect class actions

Writing for a three-judge panel, however, Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton said some drivers may never have experienced sudden braking, or sought repairs to begin with

NISSAN
The case is In re: Nissan North America Inc Litigation, 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-5950. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nissan persuaded a federal appeals court on Friday to decertify 10 class actions accusing the Japanese automaker of selling cars and SUVs with defective automatic emergency braking systems that caused vehicles to stop suddenly for no reason. 
The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said it was improper to let drivers of 14 Nissan models sue in groups under the laws of 10 individual states simply by claiming that the braking systems did not work. 
Drivers claimed they experienced "phantom" activations of the systems at low overpasses, parking garages and railroad crossings, instead of when collisions might be imminent. 
Writing for a three-judge panel, however, Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton said some drivers may never have experienced sudden braking, or sought repairs to begin with. 
He also said Nissan created "distinct" software upgrades for different models that appeared to fix the problem for some drivers, suggesting there was no common defect. 
"Analyzing the various manifestations of the alleged defect is necessary to assess whether common evidence could vindicate the plaintiffs or Nissan on a classwide basis," Sutton wrote. 

More From This Section

Airstrikes hit central Beirut's Basta, destroying at least one building

Tesla, Trump, and DOGE: How Elon Musk broke his $340 bn net worth record

COP29: Civil society protests climate finance proposal, demands 'no deal'

Taiwan reports rise in Chinese military activity near its borders

Donald Trump names Fox News contributor Nesheiwat as Surgeon General

Class actions let plaintiffs potentially obtain greater remedies at lower costs than if forced to sue individually.
The litigation covers Nissan's Rogue from 2017 to 2020, Rogue Sport from 2017 to 2021, Altima from 2019 to 2021, and Kicks from 2020 to 2021. 
The 10 states are California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Lawyers for the drivers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nissan and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests. 
The appeals court returned the case to a trial judge in Nashville, Tennessee, for further proceedings, potentially allowing new evidence supporting class certification. Nissan has plants in Smyrna and Decherd, Tennessee. 
The case is In re: Nissan North America Inc Litigation, 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-5950.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nissan Motor India commences export of new SUV Magnite to South Africa

Nissan to axe 9,000 jobs, cut production on weak China and US sales

Ludo: A Journey from Ancient Roots to Modern Digital Play

Maharashtra election results 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti moves ahead of Maha Vikas Aghadi, show early trends

Delhi AQI: Air quality returns to 'severe' as smog blankets the city

Topics :Nissan Motor CoCar manufacturerUS auto industry

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story