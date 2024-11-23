Delhi AQI: Air quality returns to 'severe' as smog blankets the city

The national capital woke up to dense smog and foggy conditions on Saturday, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped back into the ‘severe’ category. The AQI measured 420 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI had fallen to 371 on Friday.

An AQI between 401 and 500 is classified as ‘severe,’ where prolonged exposure can severely affect health.

Prominent areas in the city recorded dangerously high AQI levels, with Anand Vihar at 457, Ashok Vihar - 455, Chandni Chowk - 439, and RK Puram - 421.

Delhi’s air quality had shown slight improvement earlier in the week, with an AQI of 371 on November 22, classified as ‘very poor’. This week’s trends follow the longest stretch of severe air since December 2021, when six consecutive days of severe AQI were recorded.

Low visibility disrupts transport

Thick smog and reduced visibility disrupted train schedules across the region. Key delays included the Jansadharan Express from Anand Vihar to Danapur, which was delayed by over 11 hours, and the Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express, which faced delays of nearly two hours. Several other trains experienced shorter delays ranging from 24 to 39 minutes.

Grap Stage IV to stay in effect

Delhi remains under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) , which enforces stringent measures to curb pollution. These include a ban on Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essential goods. Construction on public projects has also been temporarily suspended.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he conducted inspections at the Narela-Singhu border to ensure compliance, adding that stricter enforcement of vehicle entry restrictions was being prioritised.

More From This Section

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the extension of Grap stage IV measures for three more days, citing the worsening air pollution levels. The court emphasised the need for immediate and stringent action to address the ongoing environmental crisis.

[With agency inputs]